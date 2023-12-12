West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2023) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "Company" or "Surge") is pleased to announce the commencement of additional mineral processing test work on 2023 drill samples from its high-grade lithium clay discovery at Nevada North (NNLP).

Working closely with Surge Director Dr. Vijay Metha, Kemetco Research Inc. of Richmond, B.C. has been engaged to provide bench testing on three composite samples of mineralized clay obtained from the 2023 sonic core drilling program.

The samples are composites of three geographically diverse holes (NN2302, NN2303, NN2304) and collected from different depths within the holes. Material was sub-sampled from the original 2.5 ft (0.76 meter) sample intervals representing lower (1,000 to 2,000 ppm Li) medium (2,000 to 4,000 ppm Li), and high (>4,000 ppm Li) grade material. Each composite sample contains 12 to 15 kg of material.

Testing is aimed at determining at a bench scale how the mineralized material can be processed to separate the lithium from the mineralized rock, and from there to refine and optimize the conceptual flow sheet to produce a saleable product. Tests will include disaggregation, followed by differential wet screening to determine Li grade, carbonate content, and other chemical parameters in the various particle size fractions present in the claystone. The material will then be subjected to leaching tests to determine extractability, acid consumption, and uptake of other elements into the leach solution. The end goal is to precipitate lithium carbonate from the leach solutions to simulate the full extractive process at a bench scale.

Testing has begun with the completion of the full test program targeted for the end of Q1 2024.

Initial metallurgical tests on coarse rejects from the 2022 reverse circulation drill samples performed by Kappes, Cassidy, and Associates (KCA) of Reno, Nevada yielded favorable results regarding acid consumption to separate lithium from the uppermost high-grade clay unit. (Press Release dated May 4, 2023)

Mr. Greg Reimer, Chief Executive Officer, and Director commented: "I am very pleased to be advancing on schedule with our aggressive plan to develop our high-grade lithium clay discovery. Our early testing demonstrated that the front-end lithium extraction using a traditional sulphuric acid leach for the NNLP can be performed at acid rates comparable with those for advanced lithium clay projects in the same class. This testing aims to further prove that work and advance from there to develop and test the fully optimized flow sheet to yield a high purity lithium solution and a purified lithium carbonate sample."

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company wishes to announce that it has granted a total of 2,100,000 stock options, exercisable for a period of five years, at an exercise price of 52 cents a share to certain directors, officers, and consultants.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX Market in the US. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About the Nevada North Lithium Project

The Company owns the Nevada North Lithium Project located in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County, Nevada. The first round of drilling, completed in October 2022, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of almost 1,620 meters. Widths of the mineralized horizons are at least 400 meters, supported by highly anomalous soil values indicating potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. The potential for a significant lithium deposit can be illustrated by the average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in 2022 drilling, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm.

The 2023 drill program is designed to expand the known lithium-rich clay from the current 1,620 meters strike length to more than 3,500 meters and the known width of the mineralization to 950 meters from the previously drill-indicated 400 meters. The program is now completed, and we are awaiting assay results. Initial assay results from the first hole of the 2023 season had a high of 8070 ppm lithium with an average of 4,067 ppm lithium at a 1,000 ppm cut-off (See news release September 12, 2023).

