Nayax Ltd.: Nayax Announces Nayax Energy

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that EV Meter, its electric vehicle charging subsidiary, has been rebranded and will now be known as Nayax Energy. This change represents a strategic evolution that aligns with Nayax's commitment to its partners and customers to simplify payments and energy management, and to maximize loyalty for the electric energy industry.



Before this change, EV Meter mainly focused on energy and charging station management and hardware (AC Level 2 charging stations), while Nayax was mainly focused on card present payments for charging stations. The Nayax Energy line of business will combine all these offerings under one business and sales will be executed by Nayax sales representatives.

"We believe that this change will enable us to better focus on our customers' needs in terms of our product offering and support," says Omer Bubis, General Manager of Nayax Energy. "It's important to note that while our name is changing, our core values and dedication to excellence and the quality of our products and services remain unwavering."

Nayax Energy is looking ahead to 2030, when, according to the International Energy Agency, 230 million EVs are expected to be on the road, and over 250 million charging stations will be needed to address this growth. This rapidly expanding market offers an opportunity for Nayax Energy to achieve its mission of simplifying payments and energy management to maximize loyalty for the energy industry.

In 2030, energy will need to be intelligently managed using bidirectional dynamic tariffs wrapped in loyalty programs and AI to provide EV drivers with a seamless experience when they consume energy. Nayax Energy's unique offering, which includes global payment solutions for any local market, white label energy management, a driver app, hardware agnostic solutions, loyalty and marketing capabilities, and support of common industry protocols. This places Nayax Energy in an excellent position to address these needs and alignment of the company's vision with these goals will help achieve this seamlessness.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants increase their revenue while decreasing their operational cost. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

