Toulouse location ensures fast product delivery to regional customers

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the opening of a $17 million aerospace application support center (ASC) in Toulouse, France. The facility provides filling and packaging capabilities for aerospace materials, including coatings and sealants for a wide range of aircraft, as well as technical support and a laboratory. The strategic location of ASC Toulouse enables the company to provide faster product deliveries to aerospace customers in southern Europe and North Africa.

PPG has opened a $17 million aerospace application support center in France that will ensure fast product delivery to regional customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

"PPG is a critical supplier to the aerospace industry, with a suite of technologically advanced products," said Francois Buehlmann, PPG general manager EMEA, Aerospace. "This new facility will significantly enhance our responsiveness and customer support capabilities, while enabling the qualification of our unique materials earlier in the product development cycle."

The ASC comprises a laboratory for the development of aerospace materials, a color blending area for coatings and a spray booth for hands-on training of paint applications. It also houses filling lines for touch-up kits, a transparencies inspection cell, customized packaging capabilities for third-party products, chemical management resources, and a customer service center. It is the company's 17th ASC worldwide.

"We are thrilled to provide convenient access to our aerospace products and services while further committing to our investment in France," said Dan Korte, PPG senior vice president, Aerospace. "This new facility enhances our global footprint and supports the industry as global travel continues to recover."

To learn more about PPG's aerospace products, visit ppgaerospace.com.

