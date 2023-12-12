Iveco Group N.V. included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World and Europe

Based on its first year as an independent Company, Iveco Group is listed as one of the top-ranked companies within the Machinery and Electrical Equipment Industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Turin, 12th December 2023. Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Europe announced 8th December 2023 by S&P Dow Jones Indices. This significant achievement is based on Iveco Group's performance on material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks, opportunities and impacts, and the related management of each.

Ranking among global sustainability leaders, Iveco Group is one of only 13 constituents from the Machinery and Electrical Equipment Industry listed in the new DJSI World Index out of 89 companies assessed. Further, in the annual DJSI Europe Index, Iveco Group is one of 6 confirmed constituents out of 33 industry peers evaluated.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research and is a major investor resource to measure and trade the markets. The DJSI World and Europe Indices comprise global and European sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

Gerrit Marx, CEO, Iveco Group, commented: "It is a source of pride that Iveco Group has been included in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices after our first year as an independent company. This recognition reflects our clear commitment to sustainable business practices and dedication to leading the industry in a sustainable manner, while validating our integration of ESG practices into every aspect of our business. Sustainability is integral to our long-term business strategy and success, and we will continue to strive for excellence in these areas as we advance a more sustainable society."

