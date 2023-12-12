Kantata team to showcase how Kantata Professional Services Cloud can help PS organizations achieve the best outcomes

Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, will showcase its Professional Services Cloud at the Salesforce World Tour New York City a free event taking place December 14, 2023, 9:00 am 5:00 pm ET at the Jacob Javits Center.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the most important topics in data, AI, CRM, and the future of business, connect with experts, and network with local industry peers. The full-day event will include keynotes, customer panels, demos, and a networking reception. The Kantata team will be on-site at the expo to share insights on best practices for professional services and demonstrate how the Kantata Professional Services Cloud can help organizations achieve the best outcomes for their teams and clients.

"Kantata fills the gaps traditional PSA solutions ignore," said Sarah Edwards, Chief Product Officer at Kantata. "Our Professional Services Cloud is specifically designed for the needs of professional services businesses, empowering them to obtain the most from their resources, delight their clients, and help their employees shine. We're excited to show attendees the many innovative ways that Kantata SX, our Salesforce-native solution, extends the power of Sales Cloud, Revenue Cloud, and Tableau, providing professional services leaders the insights they need about business performance to feed sustainable business growth."

The Kantata Professional Services Cloud is purpose-built to transform how firms work, ensuring they can optimize their talent networks and consistently deliver outstanding outcomes. Kantata's robust project and resource management capabilities, with built-in guardrails, governance, and best practices, help maximize predictable results and minimize mistakes. Professional services firms of all sizes and across all industries can leverage the Kantata Professional Services Cloud to gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time to optimize staff projects, and achieve the best outcomes for their clients.

Kantata's demo experts will showcase the Kantata Professional Services Cloud on the expo floor in the World Tour Campground at booth #207. Join us for live demonstrations and hands-on experiences at our booth from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. Can't make it in person? Don't miss out catch the live showcase on Salesforce+ and explore the transformative capabilities from the convenience of your digital space.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

