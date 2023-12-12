Orders for 100 Airbus A321neos and 40 Boeing 737 MAXs

Total of 200 aircraft ordered direct from Boeing and Airbus this year

Reflects confidence in long-term outlook for aviation

Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, has agreed to order 100 A321neo aircraft from Airbus and 40 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing. These aircraft are scheduled for delivery out to 2032.

Avolon has added 200 new technology aircraft to its orderbook this year direct from OEMs, building on previous orders for 20 Airbus A330neos in September and 40 737 MAXs from Boeing in June. The orderbook expansion increases Avolon's owned, managed and committed fleet from 897 at September 30 2023 to 1037 aircraft.

The A320neo and 737 MAX family of aircraft reduce fuel use and carbon emissions by up to 20% compared to the older generation aircraft that they will replace.

The scale of these new commitments supports Avolon's ability to provide customers with fuel-efficient aircraft into the next decade.

Andy Cronin, CEO of Avolon, commented:

"Today's orders strengthen our delivery pipeline and reflect our confidence in the long-term outlook for aviation. We have committed to direct orders for 200 new, fuel-efficient aircraft this year, supporting the transformation of our fleet to lower emissions aircraft. The scale of our orderbook reflects the strength of Avolon's balance sheet, our proven ability to execute swiftly, and the longstanding relationships we have with both Airbus and Boeing."

Both orders are binding contracts subject only to approval by shareholders of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., Avolon's 70% shareholder, which is anticipated before year end.

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 147 airlines in 65 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 897 aircraft, as of 30 September 2023. www.avolon.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211776373/en/

Contacts:

David Breen Joe Brennan

Avolon Investor Relations

ir@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 231 5800

Douglas Keatinge

Avolon Head of Communications

dkeatinge@avolon.aero

T: +353 86 037 4163