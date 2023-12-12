Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, der kann ein Vermögen machen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871004 | ISIN: FI0009005961 | Ticker-Symbol: ENUR
Tradegate
12.12.23
15:30 Uhr
11,495 Euro
-0,570
-4,72 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,46511,47015:32
11,46511,47015:32
PR Newswire
12.12.2023 | 14:24
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso's fourth quarter 2023 impairment test results

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 12 December 2023 at 14:45 EET

HELSINKI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will record non-cash impairments of approximately EUR 514 million in its IFRS operating result in the fourth quarter of 2023. The impairments will be reported as an item affecting comparability (IAC). Including the estimated positive tax effect of EUR 65 million, the net result impact will be approximately EUR 449 million negative.

The impairment charges are allocated between the segments as follows:

EUR million

Goodwill

Fixed assets

Total impairment

Packaging Materials

26

355

381

Biomaterials

45

58

103

Wood Products

-

15

15

Other

-

15

15

Total

71

443

514

The fixed asset impairments in the Packaging Materials division mainly relate to the Business Unit Containerboard and in the Biomaterials division to the Nordic production units. The impairments are mainly a consequence of Stora Enso's predictions of a weaker outlook compared to previous estimates.

As a result of the impairment booking, the annual depreciation will decrease by approximately EUR 40 million going forward. The impairments do not impact Stora Enso's full-year 2023 guidance.

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and our sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stora-ensos-fourth-quarter-2023-impairment-test-results-302012673.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.