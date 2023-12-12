Georgia-Pacific Employees Help in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / For over 16 years, Georgia-Pacific LLC has participated in the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk. We just had our largest team since 2019, with over 150 registered participants! The More Than Pink Walk is all about coming together as one to fund research, increase access to care, support our community, and commit to ending breast cancer.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us . For news, visit: gp.com/news

