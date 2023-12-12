Helo Corp.: Helo Corp Welcomes Kevin Fuller as President of Helo AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Kevin Fuller has joined its executive team as president of Helo AI and chief marketing officer of Helo, effective December 1, 2023.

"We are delighted to welcome Kevin to our executive team," said Seán McVeigh, Helo's chief executive officer. "Kevin brings significant product development and marketing experience, arising from his previous roles as a senior executive with other leading technology and wellness companies. His passion and leadership add to the significant momentum of our Helo AI platform and upcoming products."

Mr. Fuller, 53, served as cofounder and chief executive officer of MACUVU Macular Health from 2022 to 2023. From 2005 to 2021, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Product & Brand, and in other roles at Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS). From 1997 to 2005, Mr. Fuller served as Senior Product Manager at USANA (NYSE:USNA). Mr. Fuller received an M.B.A. degree from Brigham Young University and a B.S. in Biology from the University of Utah.

"Helo is transforming the wellness technology category through integration of biodata, artificial intelligence and personalized nutrition," said Mr. Fuller. "The Company's history of innovation and focus on data-driven wellness are very compelling, but Helo's future wellness ecosystem will transcend current digital wellness solutions. I am excited to join the talented Helo team in building the future of wellness and nutrition powered by AI."

About Helo Corp.

Helo Corp.? (OTC PINK:HLOC) ?is a data-driven wellness technology company. Helo wearables and other smart devices are built on Helo's Life Sensing Technology®, which uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters. Helo is developing the Helo AI platform to leverage artificial intelligence and other technologies to analyze wearer data to provide recommendations that support the adoption of healthier lifestyle choices to drive human wellness transformation.

For more information please visit? helocorp.com .

The Company's disclosure statements and financial statements are available at OTC PINK:HLOC .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

