Subaru of America, Inc.: The National Park Foundation Celebrates the 2023 Subaru Share the Love Event

The National Park Foundation (NPF) is participating as a national charity partner beneficiary for the 11th consecutive year in the Subaru Share the Love® Event. Running from November 16, 2023, through January 2, 2024, the campaign connects people everywhere to the value of experiencing the outdoors together and provides the opportunity to give back to national parks across the country.

Through the annual Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru of America and its retailers will provide support to the National Park Foundation, providing critical funding to programs and projects that help protect America's more than 400 national parks.

As the largest corporate partner of the National Park Foundation, Subaru of America has provided over $55 million in support to protect national parks since 2013. During that time, Subaru of America has funded projects to increase recycling and composting in parks and championed innovative solutions to reduce waste in parks through its Don't Feed the Landfills initiative. Subaru has also helped fund projects that expand access in national parks for historically excluded communities, supporting groups like Black People Who Hike who hiked six parks across the country.

"We are thankful for our partnership with Subaru and their generosity to help us accelerate impact across America's national parks," said Dawn Rodney, chief external affairs officer, National Park Foundation. "National parks have never been more popular, and when the National Park Foundation is selected as a charity of choice, we can protect and connect people to these cherished places for present and future generations."

Click here to learn more about the Share the Love Event and the Subaru support of NPF's Outdoor Exploration, Parks of the Future, and Resilience and Sustainability initiatives.

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate, and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

