Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings 2022 Sustainability Report: Our Approach to Sustainability

Built around 20 aggressive - but measurable - sustainability goals to be completed by or before the end of 2030, the Twentyby30 program zeroes in on five key pillars of action that represent topics of urgent global concern and reflect the priorities of our internal and external stakeholders. Each pillar contains stated goals that are set against a 2019 baseline and focuses on initiatives where we can make notable impact. Together, they create a compelling framework for achieving long-term change.

But equal to setting goals that can make a difference is being accountable to achieving them. While we have made meaningful progress against our goals, our sustainability journey is by no means complete. Every day, we apply our learnings, whether from triumphs or setbacks, to improve and refine our approach as we work to become a more sustainable Company.

Program Progress Report

Our Twentyby30 program includes 20 measurable ESG goals to be completed by or before 2030. All goals and progress are measured against a 2019 baseline.

Climate Action

Acknowledges how climate change can have financial impacts on our global business - however, we can create opportunities for growth by proactively mitigating risks throughout our value chain and particularly through partnerships with our suppliers. We will aim to achieve the goals tied to this pillar by focusing on production efficiency, product and process innovation, strategic material procurement and utilization of renewable electricity.

Resource Efficiency

Supports our aim to protect water sources - one of our world's most valuable resources and a critical input for the beverage can manufacturing process. We are committed to monitoring our water quality and usage, establishing best practices for water use efficiency and investing in innovative equipment that allows for water reuse.

Optimum Circularity

Implements Crown's Circularity Strategy throughout our value chain by eliminating wasteful resource use, utilizing design and innovation to decrease the footprint of our products and by working to extend our products' lifecycle via increased recycled content and recycling rates.

Working Together

Emphasizes the importance of the safety, health and welfare of our team members being woven into every aspect of our business. This pillar also focuses on Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) and active engagement with our workforce.

Never Compromise

Enacts Crown's Product Stewardship Strategy. We are committed to working throughout our product lifecycle to ensure that our materials are sourced responsibly. Our products are designed to minimize risks to people and the environment, and the products we manufacture meet the highest safety standards.

Reducing Global Electricity

Use Every plant in our network has a role to play in reaching our goals to reduce overall energy usage and source 100% renewable electricity by 2040.

In 2022, our Transit Packaging facilities in Rudrapur and Dahej, India installed solar generation facilities to help power the plants' operations. In Rudrapur, the addition will typically meet 23% of the plant's annual electricity requirements, considerably reducing its dependence on non-renewable electricity. The solar panels will help the Dahej plant reduce the amount of non-renewable energy by approximately 28% each year. The Rudrapur and Dahej facilities are estimated to reduce their carbon footprints by 400 and 1,082 metric tons per year, respectively.

Our food facility in Hatyai, Thailand reduced electricity usage by upgrading two eddy current motors to inverter drive motors on one of their lines, saving over 214,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year. Our beverage can plant in Suryacipta Industrial City, Karawang, Indonesia installed an optimized variable frequency drive on the main vacuum to reduce frequency while running the line, which saves the plant 2-4% electricity usage annually.

Energy & Carbon Footprint

Metal packaging is inherently sustainable in its circular lifecycle and ability to save resources during its manufacturing stages. We are continuously working to streamline our processes and curtail our resource consumption as we create our products. We strive to find new efficiencies and minimize our carbon footprint as our Company evolves and continues to grow. We understand that this is not only the right thing to do for the sake of respecting and preserving our environment, but that our future success as a business also depends on our ability to manage our impact due to changing industry requirements, as well as the associated needs of our customers and other stakeholders. With this in mind, we utilize an environmental management system to help us manage compliance, reduce costs and increase efficiencies.

Scope 1, Scope 2 & Scope 3 GHG Emissions

We surpassed our first formal GHG emissions reduction goal (baselined against 2015 performance and aimed at reducing emissions by 10% per billion standard units of production by the end of 2020) ahead of schedule through practical changes in operations, equipment and energy efficiency. In 2019, we received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) on more aggressive goals, which included committing to reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 50% by 2030 to the 1.5 degree target, as well as decrease absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 16% over the same target period (using a 2019 baseline).

As of 2022, we have reduced our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 31%. Scope 3 emissions have shifted by 25% since 2019 due to global supply chain market forces, including the expansion in our beverage can business. We are committed to working with our suppliers on decarbonization strategies to align with our Scope 3 goals.

To learn more about Crown Holding's commitment to corporate responsibility, visit our sustainability webpage.

For full details about Crown Holding's 2022 Sustainability Report, visit here.





