Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 11 December 2023 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum IncomeEx-Div		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 240.91 238.61
NAV with debt at fair value 245.97 243.67

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

12 December 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


