

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - DISH Media (DISH) announced Tuesday a partnership with BrightLine to allow for interactive ad units on live and on demand inventory on SLING TV. The two new advanced advertising products, In-Stream Interactive and Dynamic Addressable, are now available on SLING.



With Connected TV (CTV), now the number one platform for consuming video, advertisers are turning to more performance-based tactics to determine whether their TV campaigns are driving incremental results.



Dynamic ads are redefining the traditional commercial break, allowing agencies and brands to increase brand awareness and prompt audiences to take action.



Advertisers can now engage Sling viewers with interactive brand content while watching live TV, driving greater brand awareness, consideration and purchase intent.



BrightLine said they have partnered with DISH Media to expand the possibilities for CTV advertisers and provide viewers with the most dynamic, effective, and measurable ad experience available.



