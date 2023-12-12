Psycheceutical, Inc.: Dr. Neilank Jha Appointed as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Psycheceutical Bioscience Inc.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. ("Psycheceutical" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BWVI), a bioscience company dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies for the next generation of treatments for neurological diseases, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Neilank K. Jha as its new Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Jha is recognized for his extensive experience and wealth of knowledge in medicine, research and development, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring. Most importantly, he brings an innovative vision to help the Company as it seeks to pioneer advancements in the field of neuroscience and Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) technologies.

"I am thrilled to join such an innovative and dynamic company," said Dr. Jha. "Psycheceutical Bioscience's dedication to advancing neuroscience research and drug development is truly inspiring, and I am excited to work with the team towards developing novel treatments that can potentially change the lives of those suffering from neurological disorders."

Chad Harman, who has successfully led the Company as CEO, will be transitioning to the role of Chief Operating Officer, focusing on the critical operational aspects and strategic goals of the Company. Harman will also be taking on the title of President of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Psycheceutical, Inc., with a focus on developing novel technologies for the delivery of safe, effective and non-hallucinogenic psychedelic medicines for mental health treatments.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Dr. Jha to Psycheceutical Bioscience," said Harman. "I am confident that his rich medical background and optimistic entrepreneurial spirit makes Dr. Jha the ideal leader to accelerate our commitment to delivering groundbreaking treatments for neurological conditions to make a positive impact on the lives of millions of people worldwide."

Dr. Jha's multidisciplinary background makes him uniquely positioned to leverage Psycheceutical Bioscience's existing expertise in biotechnology and neuroscience and merge it with next-generation technology to expand into the BCI space. With this evolution, the Company will continue to focus on leading advancements in neuroscience and creating opportunities for groundbreaking research and development in BCI technologies.

"Our focus is on improving the quality and duration of life of those battling neurological diseases with innovative technologies. This strategic shift will allow us to form the needed partnerships with industry leaders, develop IP and raise capital - all the while delivering value for all our stakeholders while keeping the focus on improving human lives," remarked Jha.

Dr. Jha pursued his undergraduate degree at the University of Toronto, medical school and a six-year neurosurgery residency at McMaster University, a two-year fellowship in complex spine at the University of Toronto, his MBA at Ivey Business School, and his Master's Degree in Behavioral Economics and Cognitive Psychology at the London School of Economics. He has inspired a generation of young business and medical colleagues to pursue developing novel therapeutics targeting the deep brain in order to improve care for conditions that have had limited treatment options. Dr. Jha also has a network that extends beyond North America to Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, uniquely positioning him to collaborate and work closely in different countries.

About Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc.

Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. is developing cutting-edge technologies to advance the safe and effective delivery of therapeutic medicines. Powered by a team of top physicians, FDA drug development veterans, and biotechnology experts, Psycheceutical is on a mission to commercialize its precision dosing technologies to provide affordable, life-saving treatments to anyone suffering from mental health disorders or central nervous system diseases. Learn more at Psycheceutical.com .

