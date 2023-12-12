Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW), a global provider of technology solutions, and its engineering services company, eInfochips, have announced the establishment of a High-Power Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Swindon, United Kingdom. The purpose of this High-Power CoE is to assist customers in the development of high-power solutions, a critical component in advancing electrification and sustainability initiatives.

High-power designs play a pivotal role in achieving energy efficiency, making them essential for various net-zero projects such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, battery storage, grid infrastructure, and other applications. However, the complexities associated with high-power electronics design, including lack of power expertise, stringent functional safety and reliability requirements, intricate PCB layout, and the necessity for costly testing equipment, pose challenges for innovators.

Arrow Electronics' High-Power CoE is strategically positioned to address these challenges. Leveraging its extensive high-voltage design experience, the CoE is equipped with a high-power lab in Swindon and an experienced engineering team from eInfochips. The goal is to empower innovators to navigate the complexities of high-power electronics design effectively.

"The ever-increasing focus on decarbonization is driving electrification. High-voltage electronics is a key enabler, and in Arrow Electronics, customers have a reliable team member to help them navigate this energy transition journey effectively," said Murdoch Fitzgerald, vice president, global engineering and design services at Arrow Electronics. "The Swindon facility is known for its configurable power supply capabilities, and the CoE builds on its legacy by investing in new equipment and engineering talent. We can now offer turnkey design services from the Swindon facility."

The High-Power CoE will design innovative and leading-edge products for all customers of Arrow and its subsidiaries, such as Richardson RFPD. By accelerating and de-risking design cycles, leveraging the power equipment in Swindon, and accessing a world-class engineering talent, customers can effectively plan and manage their high-power product roadmap and lifecycles.

To learn more about the High-Power CoE, please visit https://www.einfochips.com/high-power-centre-of-excellence/.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. With 500-plus products developed and 40 million deployments in 140 countries, eInfochips continues to fuel technological innovations in multiple verticals. eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in the areas of cloud, IoT, AI/ML, digital twins, hyper automation, and cybersecurity.

