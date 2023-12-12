Driving the future: GAC MOTOR heats up demand in the Middle East

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 9th, GAC MOTOR held a special group buying event in Kuwait, attracting local consumers' attention and interest in the brand. The event invited potential customers to take advantage of limited-time-only sales offers. With an impressive turnout of approximately 100 attendees, the event provided another boost for local demand of some of GAC MOTOR's models.

The event featured effective coordination by the host and included warm-up bands, contributing to maintaining an overall positive atmosphere and ultimately resulting in high customer satisfaction. At the event, attendees had the opportunity to appreciate three main EM series models, with test drives made available for potential buyers to experience the comfort that GAC MOTOR takes pride in.

The futuristic EMKOO SUV has won praise for its "bold look, generous spec sheet and healthy array of tech smarts", while the GS3 EMZOOM's distinct geometric exterior, spacious, user-friendly interior, and cutting-edge safety technologies have made it a popular family car. The EMPOW, a unique, sporty sedan, has already earned a reputation as a sleek, hi-tech and energy efficient 5-seater to watch.

GAC MOTOR has effectively highlighted its product strength to customers during this event, and concurrently, it is consistently refining its product lineup in the Middle East market. Between December 5th and 9th, the brand participated in the Riyadh Auto Show in Saudi Arabia. During the show, GAC MOTOR wowed visitors with a crisp lineup of futuristic models, unveiling the showstopping Hyper GT electric sports car and giving global automobile enthusiasts and media a chance to experience high-spec models, like the sleek GS3 EMZOOM GL Plus SUV, and the chunky, commanding GS8 GX. Salem Al-Dawsari, the renowned football star and brand ambassador for GAC MOTOR Saudi Arabia, graced the event with his presence. He was thrilled to witness the debut of the new Hyper GT and eagerly conveyed his excitement about the prospect of taking it on road.

Driving in the modern age is also about the delivery of a premium experience. GAC MOTOR is striving to bring its best vehicles to the world, utilizing years of design and technology expertise to synthesize a premium vehicle experience. Both events form an important part of the brand's targeted growth in the Middle East, which is foundational to the Group's overall international growth strategy, bringing the future of driving to the world.

