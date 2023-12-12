Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, der kann ein Vermögen machen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
12.12.23
16:45 Uhr
154,00 Euro
+2,10
+1,38 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
153,80153,8516:56
153,80153,9016:56
PR Newswire
12.12.2023 | 15:36
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IBM Elects Marianne C. Brown to its Board of Directors

ARMONK, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors has elected Marianne C. Brown to the board, effective December 12, 2023.

IBM Corporation logo.

Marianne C. Brown, 65, is the former chief operating officer of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.'s (FIS) Global Financial Solutions business. Throughout her career, she has held a number of executive positions leading financial services companies through digital transformations. In addition to her operational expertise, she has significant experience in technology services, cybersecurity, and data-intensive enterprises. She is a member of the board of directors of Akamai Technologies, Inc., The Charles Schwab Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation, and previously served on the board of directors of VMware, Inc.

Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer, said: "Marianne Brown is an accomplished business leader and we are delighted that she will join the IBM board of directors. Her perspectives and experiences with digital transformations and technology will be an asset to the IBM board and to its shareholders."

Ms. Brown holds a Bachelor of Science with honors in business administration from Concordia College.

Contact: Tim Davidson
914-844-7847
tfdavids@us.ibm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95470/ibm_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ibm-elects-marianne-c-brown-to-its-board-of-directors-302012784.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.