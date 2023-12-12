Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.12.2023
WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
12.12.23
14:17 Uhr
154,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,65 %
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2023 | 15:50
128 Leser
Wesco International: Wesco Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and Statista

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / For the second year in a row, Wesco has been named among America's Most Responsible Companies for 2024, presented by Newsweek and Statista.

The partnership between the global research data firm Statista and Newsweek includes 500 of the U.S.'s largest public corporations. Read more about this honor here.

At Wesco, we are on a mission to build, connect, power and protect the world. To achieve this mission and have the largest impact, we must embrace the vast diversity of our team, our suppliers and our customers by creating inclusive products and environments. So, we are doing what it takes to infuse inclusion and diversity into every aspect of our business and won't stop until the impact is felt across the globe.

With over 100 years of operational excellence, Wesco's mission to build, connect, power, and protect is the foundation for why Wesco is recognized as the premier distributor and supply chain services company. We continuously evolve to address the needs and challenges of our customers, suppliers, and the communities we serve.

Our approach to sustainability is two-fold: we reduce the environmental impacts of our own operations, and assist our customers and suppliers with achieving their sustainability goals through the products and services we provide. To learn more about Wesco's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) accomplishments, read our latest interactive report.

Environmental and social responsibility is integral to how we build, connect, power and protect our world. Learn more about Wesco's corporate sustainability initiatives here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on accesswire.com

