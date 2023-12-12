Cambridge Global: The Millennia Companies: Fostering Community Impact Beyond Housing

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / In a world where businesses often focus solely on profits, The Millennia Companies continues to stand out as an example of a company committed to making a lasting impact on the communities it serves. Beyond its role in providing quality, affordable housing, Millennia extends its social responsibility footprint by partnering with local leaders to address critical needs, particularly during the holiday season. A prime example of this commitment is the company's support for communities like Azure Estates , where it is fostering positive change that goes well beyond the walls of the buildings they manage.

Azure Estates is just one of the communities that have benefited from Millennia's investment in community well-being. Situated in a challenging market, Azure Estates faced several obstacles, including economic disparities and limited access to resources. The Millennia Companies understood the opportunity to transform the property and improve the living experience of residents with an $18+ million renovation that was completed in 2022. However, Millennia recognized that the physical environment was just one component of property management, and has worked to further support the community through services and events.

The holiday season is a time of joy for many, but it can also be a period of hardship for those in underserved communities. As such, Millennia took the initiative to partner with local leaders and organizations to make a tangible difference in the lives of Azure Estates residents. The company organized a series of events and initiatives designed to alleviate some of the challenges being faced by the community.

One of the key aspects of Millennia's approach is its collaborative spirit. They understand that true community impact requires a united effort. By working closely with local leaders, nonprofits, and volunteers, Millennia was able to amplify the positive changes they sought to bring about. In 2021, Azure Estates organized a Secret Santa gathering that supported families and children living within the Azure Estates community. The collaborative effort resulted in donations of over 75 bicycles and 500 toys for the children. Ahead of the event, many of the youth wrote letters to Santa and through the generosity of the community, every wish on each list was fulfilled, and every child who attended received a gift. Ultimately, this event fostered a feeling of unity and collaboration during the festive period and has continued in the years following.

Millennia has also demonstrated its commitment to health equity by partnering with the city council for the first annual Community Health and Wellness Resource Fair in 2023. As part of the programming, residents of Azure Estates were provided free screening services including diabetes risk assessments, blood pressure readings, BMI scores, and rapid result HIV and Hepatitis C tests. This fair had a lasting impact on a community of families, children, adults, and seniors and was made possible through a sustainable partnership with local organizations including Dedicated Senior Medical Center, FoundCare, Diabetes Coalition of Palm Beach, and more.

The Millennia Companies ' investment in communities like Azure Estates reflects a deep commitment to social responsibility that goes beyond property management alone. Millennia demonstrates that making a lasting impact is not only possible but also vital for businesses, especially in challenging markets. By partnering with local leaders, organizing community events, and providing ongoing support, Millennia strives to make a significant difference in the lives of those it serves.

