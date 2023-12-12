The Home Depot: Building a Better Future: Home Depot Foundation's Annual Operation Surprise Campaign Reaches New Heights

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / The Home Depot:

Originally published on Built From Scratch

The Home Depot Foundation recently wrapped its annual veteran service campaign. Operation Surprise is about service, community and living the company's core values. This year, the campaign garnered record-breaking reach, touching the lives of veterans and their families all over the country.

Completed 360 projects

Gathered more than 11,000 Team Depot volunteers

Surpassed $500 million invested in veteran causes

Pledged to invest $750 million in veteran causes by 2030

Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot, as more than 35,000 of the company's associates are veterans or military spouses. Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $500 million in veteran causes and helped renovate and enhance more than 60,000 veteran homes and facilities. This ensures more of our nation's heroes have a safe, comfortable home that fits their individual needs. Learn more at HomeDepotFoundation.org.

