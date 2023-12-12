Anzeige
12.12.2023
12.12.2023 | 16:06
WeCap Plc - Name Change and Website

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY WECAP PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

12 December 2023

WeCap plc

("WeCap" or the "Company")

AQSE: WCAP

Name Change and Website

The Company is pleased to announce that the Company name change is effective. The Company is now called "WeCap plc" and the ticker is "WCAP".

In line with the name change, the Company website can be found at the following link: WeCap (wecapplc.com)

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Company:

info@wecapplc.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Advisor):
Guy Miller/Narisha Ragoonanthun: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)

Tennyson Securities Limited (Corporate Broker)

Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)


