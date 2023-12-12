Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, der kann ein Vermögen machen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.12.2023 | 16:12
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RSL Finance (No.1) Plc - Change of Annual Financial Report Filing Deadline

RSL Finance (No.1) Plc - Change of Annual Financial Report Filing Deadline

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

12 December 2023

RSL Finance (No.1) Plc (the "Company") - 213800MZK854C5G27E68

This notice is given by Issuer.

The Issuer has been granted a filing extension for the filing of its Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2023.

The new filing date shall be 29 February 2024.

For further information please contact:

RSL Finance (No.1) Plc

6th Floor

125 London Wall

London EC2Y 5AS

spvservices@apexgroup.com


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.