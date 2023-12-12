RSL Finance (No.1) Plc - Change of Annual Financial Report Filing Deadline

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

12 December 2023

RSL Finance (No.1) Plc (the "Company") - 213800MZK854C5G27E68

This notice is given by Issuer.

The Issuer has been granted a filing extension for the filing of its Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2023.

The new filing date shall be 29 February 2024.

For further information please contact:

RSL Finance (No.1) Plc

6th Floor

125 London Wall

London EC2Y 5AS

spvservices@apexgroup.com