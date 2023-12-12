RSL Finance (No.1) Plc - Change of Annual Financial Report Filing Deadline
12 December 2023
RSL Finance (No.1) Plc (the "Company") - 213800MZK854C5G27E68
This notice is given by Issuer.
The Issuer has been granted a filing extension for the filing of its Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2023.
The new filing date shall be 29 February 2024.
For further information please contact:
RSL Finance (No.1) Plc
6th Floor
125 London Wall
London EC2Y 5AS
spvservices@apexgroup.com