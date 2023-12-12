Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.12.2023
12.12.2023 | 16:12
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 4th Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the 4th interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023 of 2.875 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 20 February 2024, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 19 January 2024. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 18 January 2024.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company operates a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Should you wish to participate in the DRIP please contact Computershare on +44 (0)370 707 4040 or access their Investor Centre via their website www.computershare.comwhere more information on the DRIP is available

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000

12 December 2023


