Qualcomm Completes First Year of Africa Innovation Platform and Announces Additional Benefits

JOHANNESBURG / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Qualcomm Incorporated today announced the completion of the first year of the Africa Innovation Platform, a suite of mentorship, education, and training programs created to support the development of Africa's emerging technology ecosystem. The platform has provided resources and support for local universities, ten small-to-medium sized startups, and grant participants. The program exposed these groups to Qualcomm Technologies Inc.'s engineers and its state-of-the-art capabilities suite for mobile platforms and technologies, including 4G, 5G, IoT, AI, and machine learning. Qualcomm also announced several additional benefits to the Innovation Platform for this year's participants:

Social Impact Funds from the Qualcomm® Wireless Reach Initiative to help QMIA startups scale.

Patent filing incentive fund, to help QMIA startups protect their inventions through patenting.

QMIA 2024 program launch for mentoring 10 deep-tech startups in Africa.

During 2023, Qualcomm's Africa Innovation Platform reached the following milestones:

Qualcomm® Make in Africa Startup Mentorship Program : As the first initiative of its kind in Africa, this equity-free mentorship program identified promising early-stage startups keen on applying advanced connectivity and processing technologies to innovative end-to-end systems solutions, including hardware, and provided these companies with business coaching, access to engineering consultation for product development, and guidance on protecting intellectual property. The inaugural cohort includes the following startups (listed in alphabetical order) : Ecorich Solutions - patented organic composting in Kenya Fixbot - Vehicle diagnostics and inspection via OBD dongle in Nigeria Karaa - e-Bike tracking, charging, retrofit, and rentals in Uganda Maotronics Systems Limited - IOT-enabled precision agriculture in Nigeria Microfuse - Affordable plugin computers for the education sector in Uganda Neural Labs Africa Ltd - Deep learning and AI for healthcare diagnosis in Kenya OneTouch Diagnostics - Diabetes patch and monitoring system in Kenya QuadLoop - Leveraging e-waste for solar e-Lanterns and battery storage in Nigeria. SLS Energy - Recycled lead-cell battery storage banks in Rwanda SolarTaxi - Electric vehicle (EV) taxi and fleet management in Ghana

: This program bolsters the research and educational capabilities of select African universities, research labs, and students by enhancing engineering curriculum and providing training on technologies such as Extended Reality, Robotics and AI/ML using Qualcomm platforms and developer kits. Qualcomm Academy: Qualcomm's education and training arm expanded its 5G University Training Program to students at select African universities and organizations, who received 5G training and certification from industry-leading engineers.

Qualcomm is pleased to enhance the Africa Innovation Platform with the following new benefits:

Qualcomm Wireless Reach Social Impact Funds: Since 2007, Wireless Reach has invested in sustainable programs across Africa that demonstrate innovative uses of wireless technology to advance economic and social development.

Upon conclusion of the QMIA mentorship phase, Wireless Reach is providing funding to propel the 10 startups as they scale their societal and market impact. These startups are invited to submit proposals that demonstrate how their solutions are leveraging wireless technologies to address a pressing need in their communities. One recipient will be awarded the primary grant to help scale and sustain their impact, while others will receive valuable stipends to continue fueling their growth.

Wireless Reach is also providing the startups with Qualcomm hardware and software kits for development and prototyping platforms. This will enable them to develop custom innovations and improved capabilities into their products while utilizing Qualcomm's advanced technologies for connectivity, computing, and AI.

Patent Filing Incentive: Qualcomm will offer startups financial reimbursement (subject to a cap) towards filing of a single utility (non-provisional and complete) patent application with a pre-approved patent office or patent union based in Africa. This strategic investment will not only protect the startups' intellectual property rights but also propel their market reach, positioning them as leaders in the African innovation landscape.

"With emerging technologies in 5G, AI, robotics, IoT, and multimedia, we are seeing a new era of invention," said Alex Rogers, President, QTL & Global Affairs, Qualcomm Incorporated. "Through initiatives like the Qualcomm Innovation Platform, we are enabling companies around the world to build on our foundational technologies and join us in finding solutions to the world's biggest challenges."

QMIA 2024 Launch: Applications for the 2024 Qualcomm Make in Africa startup mentorship program are now open. Details can be found here: https://www.qualcomm.com/company/locations/africa/qualcomm-make-in-africa

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution - including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more - to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

