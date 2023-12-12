Lottery.com Inc.: Lottery.com Announces Leadership Team Appointments to Spearhead Global Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) ("Lottery.com" or the "Company"), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, today announces the following strategic leadership appointments. Matthew McGahan assumes the helm as Chief Executive Officer, President, and Secretary, while Gregory Potts steps into the role of Chief Operating Officer. These leadership appointments mark a significant milestone in Lottery.com's journey towards becoming a global leader in the lottery, gaming, and sports industries.



Matthew McGahan, previously serving as interim CEO since July 2023, brings a wealth of diverse experience to Lottery.com. His leadership experience includes being Chairman of Sports.com, Inc.; founding the Magic Automotive Group in Europe; and establishing United Capital Investments Limited (UCIL) in 2015. UCIL's diverse investment portfolio spans a number of sectors including: sports, cobalt mining, green energy, and electric vehicles. Additionally, Matt's philanthropic endeavors are notable, including founding the U.K. charity "Mask Our Heroes" in honor of his late father, a COVID-19 victim. The charity played a crucial role in providing PPE during the pandemic's early stages.

Gregory Potts, promoted to COO, will oversee the reinvention of Lottery.com's commercial growth and global operations. His extensive 25-year experience in strategic growth and marketing, coupled with his recent success as Global Vice President of Affiliate Success at Lottery.com, positions him to lead sales, marketing, customer success, and business development. His current roles as a trustee of WinTogether.org and board member at both Medios Electrónicos Y De Comunicación, S.A.P.I. de CV, and the Lexington chapter of the American Advertising Federation bring further relevant experience to the role.

Matthew McGahan commented:

"I'm honored and excited for the trust placed in me to navigate Lottery.com's future and I would like to thank the Board for the trust they have placed in both me and Greg. Our innovative approach, backed by our stakeholders and leadership team, promises to transform the lottery industry and also maximize our investments in the Sports.com domain and Nexus Gaming System."

Gregory Potts shared his enthusiasm adding:

"Joining forces with Matthew, our Board, and stakeholders to elevate the Lottery.com brand globally is an exhilarating opportunity. The potential for growth and innovation here is immense, and I'm extremely optimistic about what we can achieve together."

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.lottery.com .

