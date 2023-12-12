Rightsify Group LLC: Rightsify Presents Hydra: Advanced AI Music Generation for All

Rightsify's Hydra model is open to all, bringing better-sounding AI music and more flexible track lengths to businesses, artists and creators with full commercial usage.

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Rightsify is opening up its datasets and models to the world, letting anyone generate high-quality AI music that sounds like human-made music - entirely from text prompts. Trained exclusively on the Rightsify-owned catalog, Hydra makes Rightsify the first music rights holder to turn its expansive music library into an AI model open to all. This means that the generated audio will be unencumbered by licensing snags and free to use however a business, artist or creator wishes.









"Hydra represents a major breakthrough in AI music generation. It's not just about the advanced technology; it's about breaking down the barriers in music production and empowering any individual or business to create high-quality music," explains Rightsify CEO Alex Bestall. "With Hydra, businesses, artists, and creators can experience frictionless generation, hassle-free licensing and freedom of use. This model is a game-changer for the industry, offering a music generation machine without the complexities of traditional music licensing."

Rightsify's Hydra model is trained exclusively on a dataset of 60k songs with more than 300 unique musical instruments, using NVIDIA's powerful A100 GPUs. Users can make music from 10 seconds up to two minutes in length, far longer than many widely available models. Along with full-blown tracks, the model can generate sound effects such as white noise, binaural beats, rain, ocean sounds, and other elements helpful for sound design or functional music projects. It can also generate samples and loops inspiring and streamlining artists' work.

"We encourage users to be detailed in their prompts and provide context as well as instrumentation, key, and tempo to improve results," Bestall notes. "It's worth experimenting, too, to see what Hydra can do, especially in genres you might not expect, like indie pop, bossa nova, or synthwave. Hydra does great with guitars, in part because it's trained on well labeled stems, so it's capable of generating a wide range of music effectively."

As the model is backed by Rightsify's copyrights, users will be able to use their output for any commercial use case, including scoring videos, releasing on DSPs, or incorporating into a video game or TV show. Both businesses and creators can get started with the $99/month plan that includes unlimited track generations for the first 30 days, then 1,000 track generations per month after. The model is also available as an API for developers wanting to incorporate generative AI into their products, whether it's a productivity, fitness or content creator app. In other words, any developer can now build generative music applications legally without clearing rights with third-party copyright holders.

"At Rightsify, we prioritize originality and ethical standards in AI music generation. Our approach ensures that all music created through Hydra is genuinely unique, not deep fakes or imitations of existing works. This approach allows users to confidently generate music at scale, free from legal concerns or infringement issues," says Bestall.

Contact Information

Emily McGee

Publicist

mcgee@rockpaperscissors.biz

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjn4GxROJeU

SOURCE: Rightsify Group LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com