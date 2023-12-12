ERP Advisors Group Highlights the Path to a Successful ERP Go-Live

On Thursday, December 14th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CIOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will break down what you really need to know before, during, and after your ERP go-live.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will break down exactly what needs to be done before, during, and after an ERP go-live to ensure its success. Having guided hundreds of businesses and nonprofits to successful go-lives, Shawn will share first-hand experiences of the key lessons learned in the ERP trenches.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Contact Information

Erica Windle

Principal, Operations

erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com

720-542-7803

