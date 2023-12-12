Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, der kann ein Vermögen machen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2023 | 17:02
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ERP Advisors Group Highlights the Path to a Successful ERP Go-Live

On Thursday, December 14th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CIOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will break down what you really need to know before, during, and after your ERP go-live.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will break down exactly what needs to be done before, during, and after an ERP go-live to ensure its success. Having guided hundreds of businesses and nonprofits to successful go-lives, Shawn will share first-hand experiences of the key lessons learned in the ERP trenches.

EAG Logo

EAG Logo

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/what-to-really-expect-before-during-and-after-your-erp-go-live

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/what-to-really-expect-before-during-and-after-your-erp-go-live

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.