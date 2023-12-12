Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.12.2023
WKN: A2QEC5 | ISIN: SE0014684569 | Ticker-Symbol: PGO
12.12.23
09:15 Uhr
0,005 Euro
0,000
-4,00 %
GlobeNewswire
12.12.2023 | 17:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Prostatype Genomics AB (658/23)

Correction regarding wrong short name for unit rights. Changed from PROGEN TO3
to PROGEN UR. 



With effect from December 13, 2023, unit rights in Prostatype Genomics AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 20, 2023. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   PROGEN UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021150802              
Order book ID:  315198                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from December 13, 2023, the paid subscription units in Prostatype
Genomics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   PROGEN BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021150810              
Order book ID:  315199                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
