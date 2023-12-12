Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Prostatype Genomics AB (658/23)

Correction regarding wrong short name for unit rights. Changed from PROGEN TO3 to PROGEN UR. With effect from December 13, 2023, unit rights in Prostatype Genomics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 20, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: PROGEN UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021150802 Order book ID: 315198 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 13, 2023, the paid subscription units in Prostatype Genomics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: PROGEN BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021150810 Order book ID: 315199 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB