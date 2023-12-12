QuBind Technologies Corp: Disrupting T-Cell AI Stack by QuBind.com Enables - AI-Accelerated T-Cell Therapy Discovery and Next Gen Liquid Biopsies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / QuBind, a startup at the forefront of T-cell therapy innovation, announces a significant development in immunotherapy with its AI-integrated platform. This platform enhances the accuracy and safety of T-cell therapies, addressing key challenges in the field. QuBind's approach utilizes a novel AI stack to analyze immune system responses, facilitating the discovery of effective treatments and advancing liquid biopsy techniques. The company's technology, including the TCR SaaS services, offers scalable and specific solutions for personalized medicine. QuBind's swift progress demonstrates its commitment to improving patient treatment through AI-driven healthcare solutions.

For more information, visit QuBind.com. For business inquiries, contact bd@qubind.com. For general information, email qubind@qubind.com.

