Dienstag, 12.12.2023
Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, der kann ein Vermögen machen!
BH Macro Limited - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Director Declaration

The Company hereby gives notification, pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), that Caroline Chan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed, with effect from 1 April 2024, as a Non-Executive Director of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited, whose ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Company website: www.bhmacro.com


