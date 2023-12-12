BTCC Celebrates 12 Years with a Cutting-Edge Update to Its Copytrade Function

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / As it marks its 12th year as a trailblazer in the cryptocurrency exchange market, BTCC is introducing a significant update to its popular copytrade function. This enhancement is set to redefine how users engage with the platform, offering more intuitive and efficient trading experiences.

The copytrade function, a favorite among BTCC users for its ability to allow less experienced traders to mimic the strategies of seasoned investors, is getting a major overhaul. With these updates, BTCC aims to streamline the process, making it more user-friendly and feature-rich.

Lynette Z., the Product Manager at BTCC, shares his perspectives on the latest improvements. "As we celebrate our 12th anniversary, we're thrilled to roll out these updates to our copytrade feature. Our focus has always been on making cryptocurrency trading accessible and profitable for everyone, regardless of their experience level. With these enhancements, we're making it even easier for users to follow the strategies of successful traders, learn from them, and potentially improve their own trading results," he says.

The update introduces several key features, including an improved user interface, more detailed performance metrics of top traders, and enhanced security measures. These changes are designed not only to provide a better user experience but also to ensure a higher level of transparency and trust in the copy-trading process.

BTCC's update to the copytrade function is part of its broader commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. "We've listened to our user community's feedback and are excited to offer these enhancements. This is just one of the many ways we're working to ensure that BTCC remains at the forefront of the crypto exchange industry," Alex adds.

As BTCC continues to evolve, the platform promises more updates and features designed to meet the needs of its diverse user base. With a rich history of 12 years in the cryptocurrency space, BTCC is well-positioned to lead the way in offering innovative solutions to the challenges of digital currency trading.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's longest-running cryptocurrency exchanges and has been a pioneer in the industry. The platform offers a wide range of trading options and features designed for both beginner and experienced traders. Committed to providing a secure, reliable, and user-friendly trading environment, BTCC continues to innovate and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of cryptocurrency trading.

New User Campaign

To celebrate its 12th anniversary and the latest updates, BTCC is launching a special campaign for new users. This exciting campaign offers up to $10,055 in valued prizes for newcomers. To participate and for more details, please visit BTCC Sign Up Page.

