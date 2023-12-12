Dunlop Sports Americas: Srixon to Partner With Top-Rated South Beach International Amateur

Srixon will be the official ball, glove, and hat sponsor of highly ranked amateur event.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / SRIXON® is thrilled to announce its new partnership with The South Beach International Amateur (SBIA) as the official ball, glove, and hat sponsor of the renowned amateur event. Scheduled to take place December 17-22 at the Miami Beach Golf Club and Normandy Shores Golf Club, this year's SBIA promises to be an exceptional showcase of talent and sportsmanship.

"The SBIA hosts some of the best amateurs worldwide for this event and we're excited to be a part of it," said Mike Powell, President and COO at Srixon. "We've seen the impact this tournament can have on propelling players forward in their careers. This event is one of the best in the world and has produced winners who've gone on to play in college and find success on tour; it's impressive."

Srixon, a global leader in tour-quality golf equipment and innovation, is used by Major winners like Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, Minjee Lee, and Ashleigh Buhai. While the brand is synonymous with success at the highest level, it also recognizes the importance of catering to amateur golfers. The company's extensive range of clubs, from Woods to Irons and golf balls, ensures that every golfer, regardless of their skill level, can experience the same quality and performance enjoyed by the professionals.

As part of this exciting new partnership, Srixon will be providing each player with their choice of premium Z-STAR XV or Z-STAR DIAMOND golf balls, as well as Srixon gloves and Srixon headwear. Additionally, a tour van will be on-site, offering equipment testing and engaging with players to discuss the brands.

Established in 2011, the SBIA has rapidly become one of the top-10 amateur events in worldwide rankings. With a field of 210 players, last year's event showcased high-level competition, attracting participants from 26 different countries.

"We are delighted to have one of golf's premier companies join our team at the South Beach International Amateur," said Jeff Hunt, Executive Director at SBIA. "Srixon is a leader in the industry and will add tremendous value to our players' experience. Our 210 top-ranked amateurs from throughout the world will get to enjoy Srixon's industry-leading products along with a tour-level experience from the Srixon Tour Trailer; that's exciting."

For more information about the South Beach International Amateur, please visit www.southbeachinternationalamateur.com.

