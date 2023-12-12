GM and Autocar Industries have agreed to jointly develop hydrogen-powered heavy-duty vehicles using GM's Hydrotec power cubes, while European lawmakers have reached a provisional agreement on common market rules for renewable gases and hydrogen.General Motors and Autocar Industries have signed a joint development agreement to create a range of zero-emission vehicles powered by GM's Hydrotec power cubes, based on fuel cell technology. The US automaker said hydrogen could fuel Autocar's class 8 trucks, refuse trucks, and terminal tractors. GM's Hydrotec power cubes, its fuel cell propulsion ...

