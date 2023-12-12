GeoJunxion N.V.: GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Voting results of the Extra-ordinary General Shareholders Meeting held on 12 December 2023

Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands, 12 December 2023, GeoJunxion announces that all agenda topics, that were put forward to the Extra-ordinary General Shareholders held on 12 December 2023, have been approved with large majorities of votes, both under a simple majority and a qualified majority of disinterested shareholders.



In the meeting, a total of 2,751,860 shares, owned by 40 distinct Shareholders, were registered to vote, which equates to 64.81% of the 4.246.178 outstanding shares. Of this, a total of 1,125,550 Shares, owned by disinterested shareholders, were represented.

The voting results per agenda topic are the following:

Overall voting results, including all votes represented:

Qualified majority - Voting results disinterested Shareholders:

Capelle aan den IJssel, 12 December 2023

The Management and Supervisory Board

GeoJunxion N.V.

www.GeoJunxion.com (http://www.GeoJunxion.com)

This is a public announcement by GeoJunxion N.V., pursuant to article 17, paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to buy or offer securities in GeoJunxion N.V.

Ends

About GeoJunxion

GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS.

GeoJunxion Press Contact

Tel: +31 (0)10 885 1200

Email: info@geojunxion.com (mailto:info@geojunxion.com)

Attachment