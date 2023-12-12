Vengard Launches Marketplace for Sharing Idle Computing Power and Hashpower Renting

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Vengard has launched an open marketplace that connects sellers of hashing power with buyers. The innovative platform allows them to make use of idle computing power by connecting with buyers worldwide.

Vengard has created an open marketplace for connecting interested buyers of hashing power. The platform is meant for buyers to choose their crypto-currency, select the pool, and set the price that they want to pay. The platform then accepts the order and forwards it to its network using Vengard. The computing power is thus utilized to fulfill the buyer's order along with distribution of rewards.

Vengard allows two ways for sharing hashing power:

The quickest way to start in 60 seconds.

Vengard Private Endpoint: This is meant for medium-sized operations and offers maximum performance and rewards.

The platform works in a simple way. Buyers place the order after paying for the rented hash power. Vengard sends rented hash power to the pool. The Pool then pays out the reward. Vengard is easy to use and offers mobile applications of using the service anywhere.

Dr. Arne M. Sorenson, CEO of Vengard is the driving force behind Vengard, Dr. Arne M. Sorenson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the forefront of the rapidly evolving landscape of digital finance and technology.

