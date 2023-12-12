Paradise Mobile relies on Thales to deliver seamless connectivity in the Caribbean Region

Paradise Mobile is a new mobile operator which aims to provide Bermuda with agile and innovative communication experiences.

Thales' mobile connectivity solutions were chosen by the brand-new operator to enable remote activation of its customers' eSIM (embedded SIM) equipped handsets.

Visitors to Bermuda and the region will soon be able to pre-download the eSIM profile on their device and get immediate connectivity upon their arrival, thanks to Thales remote eSIM connection to Paradise Mobile's network.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise Mobile , a new mobile operator based in Bermuda, has chosen Thales' connectivity services to deliver the smoothest experience possible for users connecting to its new ultrafast network. Thales's cloud-based connectivity management solution will give Paradise Mobile's customers the freedom to instantly and remotely activate and update subscriptions for smartphones and other devices fitted with an eSIM , anytime and anywhere.

Launched recently, Paradise Mobile's network is built on the simple promise of 'fast, reliable mobile that just works'. In addition to setting new standards in convenience for subscribers, Paradise Mobile intends to introduce the network speeds and capacity necessary to attract hi-tech enterprises to Bermuda. In the longer term, Paradise Mobile intends to expand throughout the Caribbean and accelerate its development in order to handle the exponential increase of eSIM activation worldwide (expected to reach 2.4 billion[1] active eSIM subscriptions for smartphones by 2025).

With Thales' cloud-based solutions - eSIM management services and Over-The-Air platforms - Paradise Mobile is ideally positioned to handle the rapidly growing range of eSIM-enabled devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables. Thales' 'software as a service' (SaaS) based solutions can readily accompany the operator's expansion, as the cloud platform addresses any activation or update needs remotely, automatically adjusting the computing resources. As a result, Paradise Mobile' users will benefit from prompt eSIM activation and smooth remote subscription updates thanks to Thales' highly scalable solutions.

Cesar Cabarcos, Head of Partnerships and Roaming for Paradise Mobile said: "Thales is providing the industry-leading technology that will deliver on our promise of a fantastic user experience for everyone. The Thales platforms are also a key ingredient in our plans to create the world's fastest commercial mobile network and help turn Bermuda into the Silicon Valley of the Caribbean."

Thierry Clamou, VP Sales Latin America and the Caribbean for Thales said: "The rapid proliferation of eSIM-enabled devices is redefining the mobile landscape. We are therefore delighted to announce this new partnership, which puts Paradise Mobile at the forefront of a new era in user convenience. With our platforms, subscribers can connect their eSIM-enabled device to a network for the first time instantly anytime and anywhere."

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Far Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity.

Thales has 77,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2022, the Group generated sales of €17.6 billion.

About Paradise:

Paradise Mobile is an emerging leader in the telecom industry, known for its customer-centric approach and innovative solutions. Aimed at offering a hassle-free mobile experience, Paradise Mobile is continuously evolving to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers.

