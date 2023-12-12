Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.12.2023
WKN: 927079 | ISIN: US4523271090 | Ticker-Symbol: ILU
Tradegate
12.12.23
19:00 Uhr
109,04 Euro
-0,24
-0,22 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2023 | 18:50
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Illumina Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the Fifth Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Illumina has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the North America Index for 2023 in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry. This is the fifth consecutive year the company has been named to the prestigious list and the fourth year that it has led with the highest score in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Sector industry in North America.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) is based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices. The DJSI represents the top 10% of each industry in the DJSI World Index and the top 20% for the DJSI North America Index.

At Illumina, we are driven by the power of genomics to positively impact the world and shape a more sustainable and equitable future for all. This recognition demonstrates our commitment to deepen our impact on human health by serving as a champion for patients, our communities, our people, and our planet. Learn more about our impact and sustainability practices here.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. In 2023 we celebrate 25 years of innovation, which has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Illumina on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Illumina
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/illumina
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Illumina



View the original press release on accesswire.com

