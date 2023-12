WESTCHESTER, Ill., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on January 23, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2024.



About the Company

Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242

Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602