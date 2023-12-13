

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Large manufacturing in Japan strengthened in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Wednesday with a diffusion index score of +12.



That beat forecasts for a reading of +10 and was up from +9 three months ago.



The outlook came in at +8, missing expectations for +9 and down from +10 in the previous quarter.



Large all industry capex is now seen higher by 13.5 percent, beating expectations for 12.4 percent and easing from 13.6 percent in the previous three months.



The large non-manufacturers index came in at +30, beating forecasts for +27, which would have been unchanged. The outlook was +24, missing forecasts for +25 but up from +21 three months earlier.



The small manufacturing index was at +1, while the small non-manufacturing index was at +14.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken