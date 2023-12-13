DJ Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) Joins Mobility and Logistics Industry Program as Key Member of HKSTP's M&L Industry Advisory Group

Hong Kong, 9th December 2023 - Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA), led by President Suki Cheung, is pleased to announce its participation in the esteemed Mobility and Logistics Industry Program as a key member of the M& L Industry Advisory Group for the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP). Despite facing numerous challenges, Hong Kong's startup community has demonstrated exceptional growth and resilience, solidifying its position as a thriving hub for entrepreneurial success. As a premier association in the e-commerce logistics sector of Hong Kong, we are fully committed to driving transformative change and fostering fruitful collaboration within the industry. We are delighted to seize this invaluable opportunity to share our extensive expertise and insights with aspiring entrepreneurs and innovative tech ventures at this momentous industry event. Immerse yourself in the vibrant heart of Asia's Opportunity Hub, where innovation, agility, and diversity converge to create a thriving ecosystem.

To gain deeper insights into the industry's needs, HKELA and HKSTP co-host a business networking session, providing an excellent chance to establish new relationships, forge meaningful connections, and unlock potential business opportunities in an informal and relaxed setting. This event serves as a platform for like-minded professionals to engage in vibrant discussions, exchange ideas, and explore avenues for collaboration. Connect with industry leaders, thought pioneers, and fellow trailblazers as we embark on a journey of digital transformation in logistics. Discover how cutting-edge technologies and innovative strategies are reshaping the industry landscape and propelling businesses towards greater efficiency, agility, and customer-centricity. In addition to the networking event, the program will feature insightful presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions led by industry experts, such as Buyandship and Floship. Gain unique perspectives on the evolving landscape of logistics and acquire practical strategies and best practices to navigate the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities presented by digital transformation.

Embrace the opportunity to shape the future of mobility and logistics as we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of supply chain transformation and innovation. Join us in championing the advancement of the industry and seizing the countless opportunities that lie ahead. Together, let us pave the way for a digitized future, where collaboration, innovation, and growth go hand in hand. Be a part of the transformative journey towards a thriving digital ecosystem in Hong Kong.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Shirley Chu

Vice Chairperson - Partnerships

shirleychu@hkela.org

About Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA)

Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) is the first logistics association established for professionals in the online sales and e-commerce logistics industry in Hong Kong. Its members consist of professionals from various industries, including cross-border logistics, e-commerce logistics, supply chain management, logistics consulting, transportation, and warehousing. The association is dedicated to promoting and enhancing the development of the e-commerce logistics industry by connecting logistics experts, practitioners, and students.

The association advocates for business growth and development among its members through collaboration. It provides a platform for members to connect and interact, with members from different specialties sharing knowledge and industry insights and exchanging market analysis and trends to maximize cooperation opportunities among members. The main goal is to unite stakeholders in the industry, actively connect with different local and overseas units and organizations, promote exchanges, and expand strategic cooperation. Through technological innovation, it aims to develop and create opportunities together, strengthen Hong Kong's position as a hub for e-commerce logistics in the Asia-Pacific region, and enhance the prospects of the Hong Kong e-commerce logistics industry.

https://www.hkela.org/

