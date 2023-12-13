Aesyra, a medical device company pioneering oral appliance technologies to improve sleep, today announced it has raised $3 million in seed financing. The round was led by Supermoon Capital (USA), the world's first fund focused on sleeptech, and deep tech investor Creadd Ventures (Switzerland) with participation from existing investor Zürcher Kantonalbank.

The new financing will support the development and commercialization of Aesyra's AesyBite® line of products for accurate monitoring and treatment of sleep bruxism and sleep apnea. Sleep bruxism is a sleep disorder often linked to sleep apnea, which affects nearly a billion people worldwide. A spin-off of the Federal Institute of Technology of Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland, Aesyra has pioneered a powerful technology system that combines a unique oral appliance device, proprietary sensors, and AI that has demonstrated over 70% reduction of bruxism activity for users. Powering Aesyra's AesyBite are technology developed by EPFL researchers and algorithms that leverage over 10 years of sleep research data.

"This significant investment marks a pivotal moment for Aesyra," said Marco Letizia, founder and CEO of Aesyra. "We are thrilled to partner with Supermoon Capital and Creadd Ventures, who share our vision of driving meaningful change within the sleep industry. With their support, we are well-positioned to accelerate the deployment of our groundbreaking solutions, ultimately improving patient outcomes and advancing healthcare practices."

"Aesyra's advanced technology is a tremendous breakthrough in the field of sleep science for the treatment of sleep bruxism and sleep apnea," said Michael Masterson, Managing Partner at Supermoon Capital "We are impressed by the company's unique approach, strong leadership team and unwavering commitment to revolutionize healthcare, and we are looking forward to working closely with Aesyra to support its mission."

"We selected Aesyra as the first investment of Creadd Ventures since it perfectly fits our philosophy to invest in companies that have the potential to make a profound impact on the quality of life of patients," said Lorenzo Leoni, Founder and Managing Partner at Creadd Ventures.

Masterson Leoni will join the Board of Directors of Aesyra, bringing their extensive industry expertise and strategic guidance to accelerate the company's growth and success.

About Aesyra:

Aesyra is a privately held, clinical-stage company dedicated to develop, manufacture and commercialize smart medical devices able to accurately monitor and relieve sleep bruxism and sleep apnea. The company has developed a line of devices (AesyBite®) using innovative and proprietary sensors and algorithms that allows intraoral measurements of several factors during sleep and is capable to actively reduce bruxism and improve patients' quality of life. For more information, please visit www.aesyra.com.

About Supermoon Capital:

Supermoon Capital is the only venture capital firm in the world focused exclusively on the sleep technology market. The San Francisco-based firm partners with visionary innovators across the sleep market spectrum encompassing chronobiology, neurotech, biotech, pharmaceuticals, medtech, consumer interventions, and enterprise solutions. Supermoon and its global network of prominent academics, strategic partners, and renowned sleep scientists support companies across a range of functions, including product development, go-to-market strategy, and growth financing. For more information, please visit www.supermooncapital.com.

About Creadd Ventures:

Creadd Ventures is a new venture capital fund with a focus on investing Biomedical, DeepTech and SAAS companies based in Switzerland and Europe. The fund's investment strategy involves targeting emerging early-stage companies with strong management teams, a solid and proprietary scientific foundation, and a clear go to market strategy. Creadd leverages the extensive experience and network of both founding partners as entrepreneurs and fund managers. For more information, please visit www.creadd.ch.

About Zürcher Kantonalbank

Zürcher Kantonalbank is an independent public-law institution of the Canton of Zurich, incorporated under the laws of the Canton of Zürich. Its registered corporate domicile and principal place of business is in Zurich, Switzerland. It has received top ratings from the rating agencies Standard Poor's, Moody's and Fitch (AAA/Aaa). With more than 6,000 employees across the group, the bank's core activities include financing businesses, asset and wealth management, trading, capital market transactions, deposits, payment transactions and card business. www.zkb.ch

