

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Wednesday.



The New Zealand dollar fell to more than a 2-week low of 0.6094 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-week low of 1.7700 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6132 and 1.7591, respectively.



Against the yen and the Australian dollar, the kiwi slipped to 2-day lows of 88.72 and 1.0754 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 89.18 and 1.0689, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 1.79 against the euro, 87.00 against the yen and 1.08 against the aussie.



