WKN: A2DL9L | ISIN: GB00BD045071 | Ticker-Symbol: 3HY
Frankfurt
13.12.23
09:19 Uhr
1,310 Euro
+0,050
+3,97 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
13.12.2023 | 08:31
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Unaudited NAV for November 2023

DJ Unaudited NAV for November 2023 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Unaudited NAV for November 2023 
13-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Unaudited NAV for November 2023 
 
LONDON, 13 December 2023: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital 
company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited estimated Net Asset Value 
("NAV") of the Company for the date ended 30 November 2023 as follows: 
 
         NAV Breakdown 
Date                                     Total NAV 
         Listed Portfolio Unlisted Portfolio Cash  Other Interests      NAV per share 
30 November 2023 
         GBP54.3m      GBP66.4m       GBP105.8m GBP2.6m      GBP229.1m  GBP1.77 
(unaudited)

[ENDS]

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Powerscourt

Sarah MacLeod, Nick Johnson, Molly Ring

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  291541 
EQS News ID:  1795525 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1795525&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
