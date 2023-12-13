The two leading experts in the exploration of ultra-large make-on-demand chemical spaces join forces to spark a new era of drug discovery. Chief research chemicals provider Enamine and software innovator BioSolveIT have officially joined forces to establish the world's most comprehensive chemical space exploration platform. This strategic partnership is destined to reshape the landscape of chemical research, providing unprecedented benefits for drug hunters worldwide: more compounds to choose from, at the most competitive prices, with maximum speed of delivery and reliability. This new and exclusive alliance is based on and aims to supersede the already enormously successful REAL concept that has transformed and accelerated the hunt for new chemical entities in the fight against human diseases, in crop protection, and animal health, by providing access to billions of compounds on demand.

The alliance between BioSolveIT and Enamine will be game-changing in the pursuit of innovation within the pharma industry. Leveraging their respective strengths and expertise, the two companies are poised to create a synergy that will vastly expand today's possibilities in discovering new chemical entities. The exclusive partnership will cover all aspects of chemical space exploration, from making larger and larger portions of chemical space accessible through trailblazing software solutions for ligand and structure-based exploration, and ultimately to synthesis at unprecedented success rates and delivery times.

Key advantages awaiting researchers worldwide:

Exponential growth of novel IP: The combined expertise will unlock novel chemical matter at an unprecedented rate, providing trillions of new opportunities for drug discovery and development. Tailored chemical spaces: BioSolveIT's unique algorithms coupled with Enamine's vast chemistry expertise will enable clients to dive much deeper into chemical spaces, including bespoke spaces customized for clients' needs. Massive savings along the DMTA cycle: Discovery of novel chemical entities within minutes on standard computers, compound sourcing up to 90% less expensive, and well over 80% successful syntheses, all within at most 3-4 weeks.

Professor Dr. Andrey Tolmachov, Founder and CEO at Enamine,says: "Over the past few years, BioSolveIT has taken virtual screening to a whole new level. I am very impressed by their algorithms that handle billions of virtual compounds as if they were only a few hundred thousand. Their chemical space exploration techniques and our make-on-demand offering are a perfect match." Tolmachov continues: "Researchers can cherry-pick exactly those molecules that are interesting to them, and we successfully synthesize and ship these worldwide in record time."

Dr. Christian Lemmen, CEO of BioSolveIT, appraises: "Enamine is really an outstanding supplier in this field. Whomever you ask, Enamine is their first choice when it comes to compound sourcing with the highest reliability at unprecedented speed. During these tough times, this is even more admirable." Lemmen explains further: "Together, we have only just begun to redefine drug discovery via chemical space exploration. Our shared knowledge will help researchers and, ultimately, patients around the world."

About BioSolveIT GmbH

BioSolveIT is a globally acting medicinal chemistry informatics and services company. It is renowned for its superior software solutions for affinity estimation, structure-based design, ligand-based design, high-throughput virtual screening, library design, and analysis. Their fast, visual, and easy computational technologies help innovate pharmaceutical research with a proven track record in almost all big pharma companies, amongst them AstraZeneca, F. A. Hoffmann-LaRoche, BASF, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, and many others. BioSolveIT's infiniSee platform rapidly became an industry standard for navigation in molecular chemical spaces of unparalleled sizes. BioSolveIT software is loaded with award-winning algorithms. Profiting from radically simple user interfaces, the company's applications address medicinal chemists and computational experts alike.

BioSolveIT is headquartered in Sankt Augustin, Germany. Support and sales offices are located in Boston, MA, and San Diego, CA, USA. Distribution partners maintain offices in Japan, China, South Korea, and India.

About Enamine Ltd.

Headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine, Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organization with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4M in stock) and building blocks (300K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services to advance and accelerate the efforts in Drug Discovery. Enamine has developed the largest offering of make-on-demand compounds that includes trillions of Enamine REAL molecules and over a billion of Enamine MADE building blocks. The company's unique knowledge-based approach allows for fast and inexpensive delivery of novel entities from the above make-on-demand chemical space.

