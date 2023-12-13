

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK economy contracted in October on widespread declines across services, production and construction sectors, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.



Gross domestic product unexpectedly shrank 0.3 percent in October, partially offsetting growth of 0.2 percent in September. GDP was expected to remain flat.



Services output fell 0.2 percent driven by a fall in information and communication. This followed a 0.2 percent rise in September.



Due to the contraction in manufacturing, overall production was down 0.8 percent, following no growth in September.



Likewise, the construction sector posted a fall of 0.5 percent after rising 0.4 percent in September.



On a yearly basis, GDP expanded 0.3 percent but much weaker than the 1.3 percent growth logged in September and economists' forecast of 0.6 percent.



In three months to October, real GDP showed no growth from three months to July as the 0.1 percent rise in services output was offset by the 0.7 percent decrease in production output and the 0.3 percent drop in construction.



Another report from the ONS showed that the visible trade deficit widened to GBP 17.03 billion in October from GBP 14.29 billion a month ago. The expected shortfall was GBP 14.1 billion.



