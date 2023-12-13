Havfram Wind signs contract with RWE for turbine transport and installation support for Nordseecluster offshore wind projects

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As anticipated in the preferred supplier agreement announced on April 13th, 2023, Havfram and RWE have signed a contract for the transportation and installation of turbines for RWE's Nordseecluster projects. The projects combine four wind farm sites in the eastern part of the German North Sea and will have a total capacity of up to 1.6 GW.

Havfram Wind is to transport and support the installation of 104 Vestas offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 15 megawatts each, which are to be installed throughout two construction phases. Both of Havfram Wind's newbuild state-of-the-art Wind Turbine Installation Vessels will be utilised throughout both phases. Turbine installation of the two wind farms in Phase A is expected to start in 2026, and offshore construction works for Phase B are scheduled to begin in 2028.

Nordseecluster is expected to supply green electricity to the equivalent of 1,600,000 German households every year as of 2029.

Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind stated, "We are very pleased to successfully conclude the negotiations with RWE for the Nordseecluster projects. RWE is an experienced developer and the trust in Havfram Wind for projects of such scale is proof of our growing position in the market. We will provide the most modern fleet in the industry, operated by highly skilled teams with profound expertise."

Sven Schulemann, RWE's Managing Director of the Nordseecluster, added, "We want to achieve substantial economies of scale and leverage synergies during the development, construction and operation of the four wind farms. The agreement with Havfram Wind, which encompasses all four projects, attests to the efficiency of concentrating activities such as procurement."

All deliverables are subject to final investment decisions for each of the individual phases of Nordseecluster (A and B).

About Havfram Wind

Havfram Wind is an offshore wind construction company focused on transport and installation services for both bottom-fixed and floating projects in the offshore wind sector. The Norwegian company is a subsidiary of Havfram. Havfram is a pure play offshore wind company and owner and operator of Wind Turbine Installation Vessels ('WTIVs'). Leveraging deep offshore wind industry knowledge, together with decades of know-how from the Norwegian energy & marine sectors and essential experience in operating in harsh offshore environments, Havfram offers the highest standards and services to customers worldwide. Havfram is majority owned by Sandbrook Capital, a leading climate fund led by an experienced team determined to combine consistent financial returns and real climate impact. Together we aim to lead the path towards clean energy.

CONTACT:

HAVFRAM

Corinna Thiel

Marketing & Communication Manager

corinna.thiel@havfram.com

havfram.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/havfram/i/havfram-ng20000x-hf-jack-up-wtiv,c3248431 Havfram NG20000X-HF Jack-Up WTIV

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/havfram-wind-signs-contract-with-rwe-for-turbine-transport-and-installation-support-for-nordseecluster-offshore-wind-projects-302013784.html