13.12.2023 | 09:34
Listing of AS Inbank Subordinated Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-12-13 09:28 CET --


On December 13, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn approved the
listing and admission to trading of 8,000 bonds issued on the second series of
AS Inbank bond programme (Inbank subordinated bonds 23-2033, ISIN code:
EE3300003714). 

The aforementioned 8,000 bonds of AS Inbank will be listed on Baltic Bond List
on December 14, 2023 or on a date close to it. 

Additional info:

Issuer's name         AS Inbank                   
Issuer's short name      INB                      
ISIN code           EE3300003714                 
Securities maturity date    13.12.2033                  
Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR                   
Number of securities      8,000                     
Total nominal value      8,000,000 EUR                 
Orderbook short name      INBB090033A                  
Coupon rate          9.00%                     
Coupon payment dates      4 times per year               
                28.03.; 28.06.; 28.09.; 28.12. except for 2023



The Prospectus of AS Inbank and the Terms and Conditions of Bonds are available
on Nasdaq Baltic webpage. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
