Listing of AS Inbank Subordinated Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-12-13 09:28 CET -- On December 13, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn approved the listing and admission to trading of 8,000 bonds issued on the second series of AS Inbank bond programme (Inbank subordinated bonds 23-2033, ISIN code: EE3300003714). The aforementioned 8,000 bonds of AS Inbank will be listed on Baltic Bond List on December 14, 2023 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name AS Inbank Issuer's short name INB ISIN code EE3300003714 Securities maturity date 13.12.2033 Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR Number of securities 8,000 Total nominal value 8,000,000 EUR Orderbook short name INBB090033A Coupon rate 9.00% Coupon payment dates 4 times per year 28.03.; 28.06.; 28.09.; 28.12. except for 2023 The Prospectus of AS Inbank and the Terms and Conditions of Bonds are available on Nasdaq Baltic webpage. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.