

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Inditex SA (IDEXF.PK), a Spanish clothing firm, on Wednesday reported that its nine-month net income climbed 32.5 percent from last year to 4.1 billion euros.



Profit before tax grew 29.8 percent to 5.2 billion euros, and EBIT increased 24.3 percent to 5.2 billion euros. EBITDA for the period increased 13.9 percent to 7.4 billion euros.



Sales grew 11.1 percent to 25.6 billion euros, showing very satisfactory development both in stores and online. Sales in constant currency grew 14.9 percent.



The company noted that sales were positive in all geographical areas and in all concepts.



Regarding the start of its fourth quarter, Inditex said its store and online sales in constant currency between November 1 and December 11 increased 14 percent from last year. AutumnWinter collections continue to be well received by customers, it said.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Inditex now expects a gross margin of around 75 bps higher than last year. The company previously expected a stable gross margin for the year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



