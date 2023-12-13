DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 172.8284 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 105145 CODE: MFDD LN ISIN: LU0908501132 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN Sequence No.: 291562 EQS News ID: 1795649 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1795649&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2023 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)