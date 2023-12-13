DJ Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C) (GAGG LN) Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.9247 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1843488 CODE: GAGG LN ISIN: LU1437024729 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437024729 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GAGG LN Sequence No.: 291581 EQS News ID: 1795687 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1795687&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2023 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)